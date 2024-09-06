Live
Visakhapatnam: Ganesh clay idols presented to people
Visakhapatnam: Public Relations Society of India (PRSI), Visakhapatnam chapter along with Rotary Club Port City are on a mission to distribute 1,100 clay Ganesh Idols to the public. Along with the idols, the PRSI is also giving away cloth bags.
The initiative began on Thursday evening, as the PRSI representatives gave away the clay idols and cloth bags to people at RK Beach near Kalimata temple.
M Kali, chairman, A Govinda Rao, secretary, and Narasimham, treasurer, among others, were present.
