Just In
Visakhapatnam: GITAM holds workshop on big data & circular statistics
Visakhapatnam: The mathematics department of GITAM School of Science organised a national level workshop on ‘Recent advances in big data and circular statistics using R’ here on Monday.
The workshop inaugurated by Vice-Chancellor Prof Dayananda Siddavattam was organised in honour of legendary statistician late Prof C R Rao.
Prof S Rao Jammalamadaka, Distinguished Professor at the Department of Statistics and Applied Probability, University of California, Santa Barbara, and GITAM visiting professor delivered the keynote address on ‘A natter if direction-introduction to directional data.’
Andhra University Science and Technology Principal Srinivasa Rao explained about data mining in big data, CSIR emeritus Scientist Ashis Sen Gupta delivered a lecture on circular statistics, Pondicherry University senior professors VS Vaidyanathan and Vishnu Vardhan also explained circular statistics using applied statistical tools using R.
School of Science Dean KS Krishna, in-charge Principal K Vedavathi and workshop convener V Sireesha participated in the event.
The national-level workshop mainly focused on ‘Recent advances in big data and circular statistics’ and it was intended to provide a platform for knowledge exchange, collaboration and advancement in the field.