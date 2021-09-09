Visakhapatnam: GITAM hosts cookery contest

Visakhapatnam: As a part of the 'National Nutrition Week' and to showcase the culinary skills of women in dishing out nutritious food, a cookery contest was organised by GITAM Women Empowerment Cell. Close to 20 teaching and non-teaching staff participated in the competition by bringing out innovative cooking recipes on Tuesday.

While addressing the gathering the cell's chairperson Ch Surekha said that adequate nutrition was a fundamental cornerstone of every individual's health. It's critical for women as inadequate nutrition wreaks havoc not only on women's health but also on the health of their children, she added.

GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Hospital nutrition expert P Manasa Lakshmi said women nutritional needs change based on different stages of life and a varied diet with fruits, vegetables, whole grains, legumes, dairy products and lean meats can meet the requirements.

She briefed that breastfeeding mothers need a significant amount of extra energy to cope with the demands and they can be met by incorporating nutrient-dense foods to help meet the nutrient supplements.

She mentioned that thinning of the bones is common in postmenopausal women because of hormone-related changes.

To face the menopause symptoms, women must take calcium rich foods, high-fibre, flax seeds, soya-based foods, green vegetables and fruits, she informed. The organisers presented cash awards to the winners.