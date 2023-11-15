Visakhapatnam: GITAM invites applications for PhD programmes

Visakhapatnam: GITAM is inviting applications from eligible candidates for admission into full-time PhD programmes for the year 2023-2024 in engineering, science, management, humanities and social sciences, pharmacy, law and public policy.

The applications are invited for Visakhapatnam, Hyderabad and Bengaluru campuses. Informing it, the institution’s research and development director Raja P Pappu said that the campus is facilitating high-end research through its state-of-the-art research equipment facilities, industry connect and digital library resources.The institution is offering Murti excellence research fellowships at Rs.40,000. p.m. and also supporting junior fellowships at Rs.25,000 per month for meritorious candidates, he informed. Interested candidates can apply online by logging on to: https://researchadmissions.gitam.edu/ before December 2.