Visakhapatnam: GITAM launches wellness centre for MBBS students

Visakhapatnam: To address the personal and psychological needs of students in a stress-free environment, GITAM Deemed to be University launched a new facility in the name of wellness centre here on Thursday at GITAM Institute of Medical Sciences and Research (GIMSR) Medical College.

The facility was inaugurated by GITAM president M Sribharath in the presence of GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna, Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr CV Rao, Registrar Prof D Gunasekharan, GIMSR Medical College Principal Dr Jyothi Padmaja, GIMSR Hospital Superintendent Dr Dwarakanadh.

While addressing the gathering GITAM president M Sribharath said that the ever increasing demand of doctors in the country has forced to establish new medical colleges across the country but the quality of Indian Medical Graduates produced out of them needs a lot to think and work upon. He mentioned that GITAM was committed to produce quality medical graduates by linking international online study platforms like courses. He hoped that GITAM Wellness Centre would assist and guide the students in their move towards success in academic, personal and social concerns.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof K Sivaramakrishna said that professionalism was an important component in medical education and the future doctors have to exhibit professional attitudes, behaviour, values and ethics in their practice.

He observed that studying the subjects for marks was always build stress on mind but studying the subjects with passion will give a joyful experience. GIMSR Pro Vice-Chancellor Dr CV Rao said that medical students can improve the professionalism through small-group discussions involving narratives, case scenarios, and role modelling by faculty.

GITAM medical students, faulty participated in the programme.