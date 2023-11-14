Visakhapatnam: GITAM to host NAOP 33rd convention

Visakhapatnam: GITAM is hosting the 33rd annual convention of National Academy of Psychology (NAOP) from February 14 to February 16, 2024.

The National Academy of Psychology is a professional organisation that nurtures connections with various domestic and international agencies and organisations associated with psychology and allied fields. The convention will see participation of around 300 national and international psychology delegates.

The applied psychology department of GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences is making arrangements to host the convention.

With the theme on psychology for sustainable development: empowering the future’, the convention will focus on the critical role of psychology in fostering sustainable development by addressing the psychosocial dimensions and empowering individuals and communities to create a sustainable future.

The organising committee is inviting abstracts in the areas of developmental psychology, social psychology, cognitive psychology, organisational behaviour, cultural / indian psychology, clinical and health psychology, psychological assessment, military psychology, geropsychology and cyber psychology.

Last date for the submission of abstracts is November 15. The organising committee is also inviting proposals from eligible academic institutions to organise a pre and post conference workshop and those interested can contact the organisers through the mail id: [email protected].