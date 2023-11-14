Live
- Israeli forces outside main Gaza hospital, offer to send in incubators
- BJP toppled Cong govt in MP by purchasing MLAs, alleges Rahul; says his party will win 150 seats
- Kerala CM warns against forces who try to destroy cooperative sector to help big corporates
- Uttam Singh to lead India at FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023
- Sharad Pawar: Sentiments of youth on Maratha quotas strong, can't be ignored
- On Children’s Day, teachers call for fight against misinformation on new-age tobacco devices to protect children
- Police SI dies, home guard injured as tractor mows them down in Bihar's Jamui
- Tulsi Vivah 2023 Celebrating the union of Saint Basil and Lord Vishnu
- IT engineer's plea for drain construction gets PMO's attention
- Threads to allow users to delete separate profiles from Instagram
Just In
Visakhapatnam: GITAM to host NAOP 33rd convention
The 3-day meet from Feb 14 will be attended by about 300 national and international psychology delegates
Visakhapatnam: GITAM is hosting the 33rd annual convention of National Academy of Psychology (NAOP) from February 14 to February 16, 2024.
The National Academy of Psychology is a professional organisation that nurtures connections with various domestic and international agencies and organisations associated with psychology and allied fields. The convention will see participation of around 300 national and international psychology delegates.
The applied psychology department of GITAM School of Humanities and Social Sciences is making arrangements to host the convention.
With the theme on psychology for sustainable development: empowering the future’, the convention will focus on the critical role of psychology in fostering sustainable development by addressing the psychosocial dimensions and empowering individuals and communities to create a sustainable future.
The organising committee is inviting abstracts in the areas of developmental psychology, social psychology, cognitive psychology, organisational behaviour, cultural / indian psychology, clinical and health psychology, psychological assessment, military psychology, geropsychology and cyber psychology.
Last date for the submission of abstracts is November 15. The organising committee is also inviting proposals from eligible academic institutions to organise a pre and post conference workshop and those interested can contact the organisers through the mail id: [email protected].