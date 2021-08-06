Visakhapatnam: GITAM to host webinar on drug development

Visakhapatnam: To provide a comprehensive overview of drug development in different areas of medicinal chemistry, including drug design, drug synthesis, drug delivery systems and green approach to enhance quality of human life, GITAM Institute of Science Chemistry Department is organising a national webinar on August 11.

The webinar will focus on 'Recent Advances in Drug Development for Mankind' (RADDM-2021), informed Chemistry Department head G V R Sharma here on Thursday.

Various nucleoside derivatives for in vitro anti-inflammatory activity in different cancer cell lines will be discussed in the webinar, he added. He further mentioned that the webinar will provide a platform for the national scientific community to discuss, debate and network for furthering the latest innovations and advances in chemistry and celebrate their applications for the betterment of mankind.

Interested faculty, researchers and students can participate in the webinar through a registration https://forms.gle/4XjwaqV9pKKQU3cf6 on or before 11th August. Further details can be accessed by contacting the no: 7815926220.