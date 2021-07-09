Visakhapatnam: GITAM university launches new UG programme

Visakhapatnam: GITAM Deemed to be university is starting a new UG programme in B Sc Computer Science and Cognitive Systems in collaboration with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) from the academic year 2021-22, informed GITAM Institute of Science principal M Saratchandra Babu here on Thursday.

Briefing the details of the course, he said that industry integrated B Sc Computer Science and Cognitive Systems programme will ensure that the students acquire knowledge in not only the core computer science but also in developing equal appreciation of current industry standards.

He expressed that the new initiative will enable the students to establish a productive career in IT sector.

While briefing about the new initiative the institute's principal mentioned that the curriculum of the course was designed in collaboration with TCS such that the students will learn to comprehend and integrate the fields of IT infrastructure domains blended with practical lab experiences in the area of data structures, operating systems, computer networks, among others.

The eligibility requirement of the course is an MPC at the intermediate or plus-2 level with an aggregate of above 60 percent or more with a basic knowledge in computer skills which will be an added advantage.

Interested candidates can contact GITAM Institute of Science principal office for details.