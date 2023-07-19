Live
Visakhapatnam: GVL made member of ECoR Zone Users’ Consultative Committee
Highlights
Vows to improve rail connectivity in Vizag, North Andhra region
Visakhapatnam: BJP Rajya Sabha MP GVL Narasimha Rao has been nominated as a member of the East Coast Railway Zone Users’ Consultative Committee. Five Lok Sabha and three Rajya Sabha MPs from the region were nominated to the Railway Zonal Consultative Committees.
GVL was nominated as Rajya Sabha MP to represent the interests of people of North Andhra region in Waltair division in East Coast Railway Zone.
On his nomination, Narasimha Rao stated that he will double his efforts in improving railway connectivity in Visakhapatnam and North Andhra region, ensuring better passenger services, amenities and work towards removing bottlenecks for better passenger and cargo movement across Waltair division.
