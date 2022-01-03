Visakhapatnam: Handloom weaves catch the fancy of shoppers

Visakhapatnam: Bright and eye-pleasing shades of handloom saris stacked at various counters greet the eye at the Indian Silk Handloom and Hand-Crafted exhibition that commenced on the Beach Road here on Sunday.

About 52 weavers from 14 weaving clusters across Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and other places have put up their hand-crafted products spread over 45 counters at the venue.

Exclusive Paithani saris, handloom saris with Gujari art, Banaras and Kancheevaram saris drew the attention of the shoppers who thronged the stalls on the day one of the fair.

Inaugurating the fair, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari encouraged the locals to extend support to the weavers by investing in their products and helping the weaving community enhance their livelihood.

Speaking on the occasion, director of the Indian Silk Gallery Y Srinivasa Rao said weavers from different clusters have put up their products at the fair which also aims at creating awareness about the struggle faced by the handloom workers and artisans working in various States.

The exhibition organised by Indian Silk Gallery will remain open at the Bay View Hotel near YMCA on the Beach Road till January 10 from 11 am to 8 pm.