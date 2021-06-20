Visakhapatnam: Hindustan Shipyard Limited celebrates 80th Foundation Day

Visakhapatnam: As part of the 80th Foundation Day celebrations of Hindustan Shipyard Limited (HSL), CMD HSL, senior management and recognised union representatives paid respects to the founder of the HSL by garlanding to the bust of Seth Walchand Hirachand.



Later, HSL CMD Commodore Hemant Khatri released standard operating procedures and orders that aim to bring out significant change in working efficiency.

A webinar with industry partners was organised. Releasing a digital album highlighting the legacy achievements of HSL, the CMD highlighted the vision with which this yard was set up and stressed the employees to draw inspiration and fulfil the vision by transforming the HSL into one of the best shipyards in the country.

Further, the CMD said that significant changes were made in the way the business is done at HSL in all facets of the organisation with an aim to achieve transformation. These include policy level changes like adopting a new Material Manual- 2021 and Service Manual-2021 that are more vendor-friendly.

He stated that HSL has also reached out to the society by supplying oxygen cylinders to hospitals and contributed in setting up a Covid hospital apart from undertaking vaccination programme for employees.

In connection with the International Yoga Day observance, HSL began the day by conducting an online yoga session with its officers.