Visakhapatnam: Home guards work on par with constables, says SP KV Murali Krishna

Visakhapatnam : Anakapalli district Superintendent of Police KV Murali Krishna said that home guards work equally with constables in monitoring traffic, law and order, crime and other duties and play an important role in the police department.

On the occasion of the 61st Annual Home Guards Day observed here on Wednesday, the SP said a voluntary system of home guards has been set up to assist the police in times of emergency during natural calamities and for internal security. He said he would meet home guards directly to address their problems.

Further, Murali Krishna mentioned that appropriate action has been taken to provide all the benefits to the families of the home guards who died due to accidents and illness in line of duty. As a part of this, jobs were provided to 14 people under compassionate grounds, he informed. During the programme, six home guards who performed well in arresting accused involved in ganja smuggling, illicit liquor, law and order cases and theft cases were honoured with mementos and letters of appreciation. As part of the celebrations, the SP received the salute of the home guards.

Meanwhile, Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner A. Ravi Shankar along with senior police officers held a meeting with the home guards and held a Durbar to receive their grievances. Speaking on the occasion, home guards commandant U. Rama Mohan expressed his gratitude to the CP for allocating time and receiving grievances personally.

At present, there are 1,045 home guards in the city working in law and order, crime and traffic divisions, he mentioned. Of them, 859 home guards present in general, 186 serving at Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, Gangavaram Port, All India Radio, Doordarshan, Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Devasthanam, Coromandel, Women and Child Welfare Department, RTA, Central Warehousing Corporation, Naval Base, Vigilance and Enforcement, CBCID, Anti-Corruption Bureau and Coastal Security (Marine), Rama Mohan mentioned.