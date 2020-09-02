Visakhapatnam: Home isolation with no surveillance poses threat

Visakhapatnam: To cope with the shortage of beds in the hospitals, the district administration is encouraging home isolation for mildly symptomatic and asymptomatic Covid-19 patients. However, those availing home isolation are violating the Covid-19 protocols as they step out of their home to meet various requirements.



Apparently, this is one of the reasons the infection has spread further in the recent days. Those without any co-morbid condition, have a bath-attached room at home and below 60 years are allowed for home isolation. "We also advise the patients what medicines to be used and what are the self-tests to be taken by them and things that should be monitored on daily basis. After 10 days, the intensity of the follow-up will be reduced as they show signs of recovery sans any complication. However, for safety reasons, we advise them to stay at home for another week. Based on the tests thereafter, a discharge certificate will be issued to them," explains Malladi S Sharma, home isolation and Covid Care Centres in-charge.

Currently, more than 2,100 Covid-19 patients are availing the home isolation facility compared to 6,000-plus availed earlier. Though home isolation is an encouraging trend, there is a lack of surveillance in monitoring such patients. The absence of a monitoring system for home isolation is leading to violation of Covid-19 protocols. Some of those availing home isolations are taking this for granted as they roam around freely, putting the lives of others at risk. "Since many of them are asymptomatic, it is difficult to identify them when they move around. This is a bigger concern which needs to be addressed with immediate effect. Otherwise, the Covid-19 positive cases will only end up soaring in the district," says V Mahesh Kumar, a resident of Gajuwaka.

When the violation of home isolation was brought to the notice of District Collector V Vinay Chand, he told The Hans India that the district administration is working on it.

Initially, when the NRIs arrived in Visakhapatnam and during the lockdown, there was a strict surveillance and testing mechanism in place. Similar monitoring system is required for those availing home isolation.

Keeping this in view, the district administration is also contemplating stricter surveillance of patients violating Covid-19 protocols in collaboration with the police department.