Visakhapatnam: IGZP to conduct 3K run on April 8

Visakhapatnam: On the occasion of 'National Zoo Lovers Day', Indira Gandhi Zoological Park is going to conduct a 3K run titled 'Run for Wildlife' on April 8.

The event is scheduled to start at 7 am at the main gate of the IGZP where the participants have to run around the zoo to reach the main entrance again.

There is no age criterion for the event and the event is open for all. Zoo curator Nandani Salaria said that registered participants will get T-shirts, caps and certificates, while the winners will walk away with surprise gifts.

Participants should register on or before April 7 by contacting: 9441130894 or 9000151920 and should pay Rs 150 each.