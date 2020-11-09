Visakhapatnam: IGZP to get another fodder plot

Visakhapatnam: In a move to cut costs and make up for the lost revenue, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) is setting up another fodder plot soon.

After its successful establishment of the first fodder plot on six acres, the zoo is gearing up to ready the second one on seven acres.

The organic unit aims at feeding the in-house herbivores, cutting costs and becoming self-reliant.

As the revenue continues to fall since March and the gate-collection forming a part of the revenue generation, the organic fodder plot will cater to the forage needs of the animals in the zoo.

"Though the state government extends financial support to feed and maintain the animals in the zoo, they are quite meagre. The best alternative is to become self-reliant. Setting up of fodder plots is a step towards this direction," says Dr Nandani Salaria, zoo curator.

Explaining the quantum of the green grass required to feed the captive animals, the zoo curator adds, "On a daily basis, we require close to two tonnes of green grass to feed the herbivores. The fodder plots aid in not only feeding the animals with quality food but also ensures maintaining hygiene practices."

With the second fodder plot expected to be completed in two months, the zoo management intends to cut dependence on the contractor from where the grasses, vegetables and fruits were bought earlier.

As the IGZP is getting into the groove of the 'new normal', the fodder plots help in slashing the recurring costs of the authorities concerned to a substantial extent.