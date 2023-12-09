Visakhapatnam: Impressive demo enthralls spectators at RK Beach

Visakhapatnam : Mobile cams went up to capture breathtaking feats of Indian naval assets, including ships, submarines, aircraft, and Special Forces.

Spectators, who gathered at RK Beach, were treated to impressive demonstrations as the naval assets exhibited their combat prowess during the full dress rehearsal of the operational demonstration organised on Friday off the RK Beach in Visakhapatnam.

Hosted by the Eastern Naval Command (ENC), the ops-demo event displayed the might of the Indian Navy and its strategic capabilities.

Those who came to RK Beach were treated to manoeuvres by ships, submarines, helicopters, various aircraft, simulated beach assaults by marine commandos, sky diving along with a captivating band performance at RK Beach.

Considering safety concerns posed by cyclone Michaung, the Navy Day celebration has been rescheduled from December 4 to December 10, while the full dress rehearsal of the op demo was held on Friday. The ops-demo highlighted the Indian Navy’s readiness and modernisation efforts.

RK Beach in Visakhapatnam has been the venue of choice for ops-demo as well as International Fleet Review, multi-national naval exercises like MILAN, due to its geographical location, better viewing experience and engagement with the public. Additionally, the proximity of relatively deeper waters to the shore gives the location a significant appeal in terms of enabling ships to operate closer, enthralling the audience with a spectacular ops-demo.