Visakhapatnam: Inaccuracy of test results in private labs a cause for concern

Visakhapatnam: Covid-19 test results in private labs are largely dependent on one's 'luck' as those tested positive for the virus are getting negative results, while the result shows negative for some even before giving the swab samples.

How authentic are the results at private testing facilities? Many doubts arise as people receive test results in a jiffy. While some are getting negative reports much before giving their swab samples for the test, others are receiving negative reports even though they test positive for the infection which they get confirmed through their symptoms followed by a CT scan.

The recent incidents reflect the credibility of the private labs and how they are fleecing patients in the garb of tests and retests, including the one located at the VIP Road.

Two persons K Ramesh and his son from Gajuwaka area tested negative for the virus twice at a private lab.

But after losing their sense of smell and taste, they again consulted a doctor and went for a CT scan wherein the report showed severe infection of Covid-19. Since the lab results turned out to be negative and the infected persons did not consider any precautions at home, their family members too got infected with the virus.

In another incident, Anakapalle-based PS Raju paid for the Covid-19 test and left without giving a swab sample as he got an official call to attend. The next day, he got the shock of his life as he received a message from the lab that he was tested negative.

Considering the time taken in government labs, symptomatic patients opt for private labs over government-run testing facilities as they take less time to declare the results. Taking advantage of the situation, a few private labs are making people revisit them for retests. In a majority of cases, the private labs continue to charge exorbitant prices for each test, violating the norms.

Followed by a number of complaints, the authorities concerned fixed the charge at Rs 499 per RT-PCR test. However, private labs in the city are charging between Rs 1,000 and Rs 1,500 for each Covid-19 test. When enquired, the lab managements mention that the extra charge is the service tax levied for giving away results the same day.

Many are now concerned over the authenticity of the results generated by the private labs. Is the staff collecting samples skilled or not? Are the nasopharyngeal swab samples taken appropriately or not? Are the tests done genuinely in the lab or not? These doubts cloud the minds of those approaching the testing facility.

As the risk of spreading the virus to the rest of the family members and others who come in contact is high when a Covid-19 patient receives a negative report from the lab, officials' concerned need to focus on the authenticity of the private testing facilities along with regulating the fee they charge for such inaccurate results.