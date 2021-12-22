Visakhapatnam: Indian Navy hosts expo to mark golden jubilee of Naval Dockyard

Visakhapatnam: As a part of Naval Dockyard's golden jubilee celebrations, a technical seminar and expo with the theme focusing on 'Make in India initiatives relevant to Indian Navy' was conducted here on Tuesday. The seminar and expo was inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Eastern Naval Command Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta.

Chief of Materiel Vice Admiral Sandeep Naithani gave the theme address, while the keynote address was given by JD Patil, whole-time director and senior executive vice president L&T, India.

During the seminar, eminent speakers from the Indian Navy, Indian Defence Industry and DRDO exchanged ideas to further the cause of 'Atmanirbharta' in Defence Production and Maintenance. The seminar and expo witnessed the navy and industry representatives enriching each other exchanging insights with recommendations to progress the partnership and take it to the next level. The tech expo showcased a kaleidoscope of offerings by the industry and MSMEs towards progressing the path of defence indigenisation.