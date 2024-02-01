Live
Visakhapatnam: INS Sandhayak to be commissioned on Feb 3
Visakhapatnam : Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is scheduled to visit Visakhapatnam to preside over the commissioning ceremony of INS Sandhayak at Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam scheduled on February 3. The ceremony will be attended by Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar and distinguished along with senior naval and Garden Research Shipbuilders and Engineers (GRSE) officials.
The hydrographic survey ship built by GRSE, Kolkata for the Indian Navy has over 80 percent indigenous content reaffirming India’s expertise in design and warship construction. The 110-mt-long ship, displacing about 3,800 tonnes and powered by two diesel engines, has been re-incarnated in its present avatar.
The ship has an endurance of over 25 days and can achieve speeds over 18 knots, making her a formidable asset for mapping the waters and becoming an important part of India’s outreach in the Indian Ocean Region through the conduct of foreign cooperation surveys.