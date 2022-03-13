Visakhapatnam: Issues related to airport would be resolved soon

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam MP MVV Satyanarayana and Chairman of Airport Advisory Committee (AAC) assured the committee members that efforts were on to bring the pending issues of the airport to the notice of the concerned higher authorities in Delhi and initiate necessary action to resolve them.

Chairing the half-yearly meeting of the AAC at Visakhapatnam Airport here on Saturday, the MP said issues pertaining to the international cargo terminal, increase of slots for commercial flights during peak hours, restoring direct connectivity to Dubai and early inauguration of expanded building, among several others, will be looked into. Speaking on the occasion, Airport director and convenor of AAC K. Srinivasa Rao briefed about the latest developments.

The committee deliberated on various issues related with passenger facilitation, commencement of new flight routes, availability of night parking stands, status of the ongoing expansion of terminal building, measures by airport management to make it more passenger-friendly, transport services and improving connectivity from the airport, maintenance of essential services and constraints related to the smooth operation of the airport.

The meeting was attended by MLA PVGR Naidu (Gana Babu), other AAC members, representatives of travel and tour operators, trade, airlines, CASO/ASG and AAI officials.