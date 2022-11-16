Visakhapatnam: ITDP PO stresses on better medical service at KGH

Visakhapatnam: Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) project officer Ronanki Gopalakrishna said better medical services should be provided to the tribals who were getting admitted to King George Hospital (KGH). Visiting the tribal cell in KGH here on Tuesday, he said more infrastructure would be facilitated at the tribal cell in the coming days.

The KGH medical officers were advised to pay special attention to the healthcare of the tribals. Later, the ITDA PO visited the gynecology ward and enquired about the medical services available to them. He interacted with the lactating mothers and pregnant women in the hospital and advised them to continue their stay at KGH until they recover completely. KGH superintendent P Mythili and RMO Vasudeva Rao were present.