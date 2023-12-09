Visakhapatnam: Jana Sena lacks consistent policies, criticises Gudivada Amarnath

Visakhapatnam : Utilising his “hero image” and the “community” he belongs to, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan is signing political contracts, alleged IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, the IT Minister pointed out that Telangana people have taught a befitting lesson to the JSP chief in the recent elections.

“Can Pawan Kalyan tell with confidence from which constituency he would contest in Andhra Pradesh. Is he going to contest from Gajuwaka and Bheemavaram again,” asked the IT Minister during a media conference held in Visakhapatnam on Friday. What kind of change does Pawan Kalyan aspire for, stitching a new alliance or going for a new package for every election, asked Amarnath.

“He is visiting Visakhapatnam to criticise Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and his ideals. He is drawing inspiration from ‘Nara Lincoln’ and not Abraham Lincoln as he portrays,” the Minister commented.

By supporting BJP in Telangana in an official alliance, Amarnath said, Pawan Kalyan aided in the defeat of the BJP. “In the ensuing elections, it is evident that he is going to do the same for TDP with which Pawan proposed to have an alliance in the State. There are no consistent policies the JSP has except political contracts,” he criticised.

Speaking about the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), Amarnath asked if Centre announced the halting of privatisation move? “If Pawan Kalyan is so close to the Prime Minister and Union Home Minister, why is he not making them officially announce the withdrawal of strategic sale of VSP,” he asked.

Describing Visakha patnam as the most developing city that acts as a growth engine, Amarnath said Pawan Kalyan and TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu were blocking the development of Visakhapatnam and North Andhra by causing hurdles in every step the State government takes.

The IT Minister predicted that in the forthcoming elections, Pawan will face a similar defeat in Andhra Pradesh like he faced in Telangana.