Visakhapatnam: Kodi Kathi Srinu released from prison on bail

Visakhapatnam: J Srinivasa Rao, who was granted bail by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Thursday, was released from Central Prison on Friday in Visakhapatnam.

He was arrested for attacking then opposition leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in the terminal building of Visakhapatnam Airport on Oct 25, 2018. Srinu, known as Kodi Kathi Srinu after the attack, was working as a waiter in the airport restaurant when the incident happened. Jagan Mohan Reddy suffered a deep cut in his left arm during the attack and left for Hyderabad after getting first aid at the airport.

The accused was immediately taken into custody by the CISF and handed over to the city police. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) took up the investigation on the directions of the Union Home Ministry.

The NIA court in Vijayawada granted him bail on May 25, 2019 and he was again taken into custody a few days after the release. Meanwhile, the NIA made it clear that there was no conspiracy behind the attack on Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Srinivasa Rao was first sent to Rajamahendravaram Central Prison and later shifted to Visakhapatnam following directions of the NIA court. Five years and 95 days after the attack, he was released from prison. Visakha District Dalit Unity Forum (VDDUF) convener Boosi Venkata Rao along with Srinivasa Rao father Tatarao and advocates Abdul Salim, Picchukala Srinivasa Rao and other representatives submitted the bail papers. Kula Vivaksha Porata Sangam leaders were present.