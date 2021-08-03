Visakhapatnam: Lakshmi Parvathi appointed as Andhra University honorary Professor

Visakhapatnam: Chairperson of Andhra Pradesh Telugu and Sanskrit Akademi Nandamuri Lakshmi Parvathi has been appointed as honorary professor of Andhra University (AU).

Orders to this effect have been handed over by the AU Registrar V Krishna Mohan to the Akademi chairperson in the presence of Vice Chancellor PVGD Prasad Reddy, Rector K Samata, among others.

Expressing her gratitude over the move, Lakshmi Parvathi said efforts would be taken to improve the Telugu and Sanskrit departments of the varsity on all fronts.