  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Launch of a new office

Visakhapatnam: Launch of a new office
x
Highlights

A new party office was launched at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

Visakhapatnam: A new party office was launched at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The YSRCP office was inaugurated in the presence of Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, North Andhra coordinator YV Subba Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MP MVV Satyanarayana, district president K Guruvulu, north constituency coordinator KK Raju, among others.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X