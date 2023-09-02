Visakhapatnam: Launch of a new office

Visakhapatnam: A new party office was launched at Rushikonda in Visakhapatnam on Saturday.

The YSRCP office was inaugurated in the presence of Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, North Andhra coordinator YV Subba Reddy, IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, MP MVV Satyanarayana, district president K Guruvulu, north constituency coordinator KK Raju, among others.