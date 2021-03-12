Visakhapatnam logs 15 fresh Covid-19 cases

Visakhapatnam: Visakhapatnam logged 15 new cases in the past 24 hours, taking the cumulative count in the district to 60,694 as on Thursday.

The slow and steady rise in Covid-19 cases in the district is being attributed to non-adherence to safety protocols as experts say that not many are bothered even to wear face masks.

Experts warn that the upswing is likely to continue if people neglect following the Covid-19 safety protocols.

Agreeing that not many continue to stick to safety protocols these days, District Covid Special Officer and Principal of Andhra Medical College P V Sudhakar says, "Even during my morning walks at the Beach Road, I feel I am the odd man out wearing a mask. People are gradually giving up wearing protective gear which itself is a dangerous sign."

Laying emphasis on wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing, Dr Sudhakar also suggests avoiding congregations to maintain the downward curve of the caseload.

Though the district officials mention that Visakhapatnam is prepared with required infrastructure in case if the district witnesses a second wave of infections, they stress on ensuring compliance to precautionary measures rather as people's behaviour play a key role in controlling the spread. "Unless we give up the 'casual attitude' towards the infection and become more cautious, an element of risk turns out to be inevitable," cautions Dr Sudhakar.