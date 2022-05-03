Visakhapatnam: Losingi tribals ordeal for pot of water

Visakhapatnam: For decades, tribals at Patha Losingi of Aarla panchayat in Rolugunta mandal continue to be deprived of potable water. Measures taken by the officials concerned are, however, not meeting the purpose.

Apparently, summer is the most dreaded season for the villagers because the well in the hamlet gets dried up. With this, not many of the families could fetch one pot of water a day. Back in 2018-19, Rs 23 lakh was sanctioned as a part of the safe drinking water supply scheme in the village. As a part of it, a water tank was installed along with tap connection.

The ongoing summer season makes them struggle to bring home potable water. Although the early birds were able to fetch a pot or two from the well, the rest of the people would be deprived of even a single pot. With this, the tribal women get into a tiff to bring their quota of drinking water home. Apart from the well, a stormwater drain (gedda) is another source that many turn to as an alternative source. However, the water fetched from the 'gedda' is unsafe to drink, the tribals mention.

"Since the water from the well is insufficient for us during summer months, we are left with no other option than to depend on the 'gedda'. As we consume such unsafe water, we are prone to water-borne diseases," shares Killo Eswari, a resident of Patha Losingi village.

The struggle did not end there. If any of these tribals fall sick, reaching a health centre or a hospital is another ordeal as they do not have access to roads.

Tribal women Sidiri Padma and G Bujji say that the authorities fail to provide them basic amenities and wondered how long their struggle would go on for safe drinking water. Vexed with the officials' apathy, the tribals mention that they intend to stage a protest at Anakapalle Collectorate to make the authorities listen to their unheard voices.