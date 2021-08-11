Visakhapatnam: Makeover schools bound to surprise students

Visakhapatnam: From green boards to English labs, tastefully done classrooms to uninterrupted drinking water supply and clean washrooms, students of Makeoverwill no longer skip their classes as their schools draw their attention with a bunch of new features. Thanks to Nadu Nedu Mana-Badi, 1,130 schools out of 4,100-plus in 43 mandals of Visakhapatnam are getting a makeover in the first phase of the State Government's flagship programme.

Of the 1,130 schools, 100 per cent projects were completed in 1,050 schools. Teaming up with the five executive agencies such as Andhra Pradesh Education and Welfare Infrastructure Development Corporation, Samagra Shiksha, Tribal Welfare, AP Panchayat Raj Department and Municipal Administration and Urban Development, the pending works have been accelerated to wrap up by August 15.



Based on the requirement, the initial grant sanctioned by the State Government for the district was Rs 312 crore. Department officials say it was later increased by 10 per cent to 15 per cent. There are 44,500-odd government schools across the State. About 15,700 schools are covered in the first phase of the Nadu Nedu programme and more than 95 per cent of works have been completed.

Sharing details with The Hans India, District Education Officer (DEO) and ex officio of district project coordinator, Samagra Shiksha, B Lingeswara Reddy says, "There are nine parameters covered in the programme.

They include English labs, major and minor repairs, electrification, green chalk boards and compound walls. Each school is tailor-made based on its requirement and the budget is charted out accordingly."

The aim of the ambitious project of the State Government which is also going to be implemented by the Telangana State is to enhance the learning outcomes of the children and bring down the school dropout rate.

"Interestingly, the positive signs of the project have already come into play. Comparatively, enrollments are getting increased and there is much demand for government schools now.

At Mandal Parishad Primary School, Munakapaka, alone, the enrollment has gone up to 400 from mere 87. So this is just the beginning of a bright future," shares M Satya Prasad, district MIS and planning coordinator, Andhra Pradesh Samagra Shiksha.