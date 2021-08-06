Visakhapatnam: Making digital literacy effective

Visakhapatnam: Paying attention in a virtual class often turns out to be a daunting task for students. For those studying in government schools, it is even more challenging. To bridge this gap, a motley group of teachers from different parts of the state has come together to help children studying in government schools and make the concepts more comprehensible for them.

Initiated by three teachers, the two-month-old Froots (Foundation literacy and numeracy, Remote teaching for the government school students, Online learning and support, One platform across the state, Teaching collaboratively and Student interactive) has a network of 80 teachers across Andhra Pradesh.

"Two months back, the online class began with 150 students. But now it has crossed 300. What makes the virtual class useful for students is that parents keep a track of their wards' subjects and gain an understanding of the lessons being taught," says Kondu Sudha Rani, SGT (secondary grade teacher) at Ongole MPPS School in Kethagudipi village. She along with two other teachers initiated the foundation literacy forum.

The voluntary platform aids in making children approach teachers without any fear of being ridiculed in the class. "Normally, students feel reluctant to ask questions in a classroom. Here, we encourage them to clarify their doubts, engage them in activities.

The collaborative teaching paves the way for a student-friendly atmosphere," explains Moturi Manga Rani, another SGT from Sri Nagaraja Municipal Corporation Elementary School, Rajamahendravaram.

Teachers from various parts of the state dedicate their time in the evening for the students to take up virtual classes. "That is when the parents return from work and children will have access to mobile phones. Students are divided into two categories -- I to III and IV to V and lessons are imparted between 5 pm and 6 pm and again from 6 pm to 7 pm through Zoom app," says Kouluri Rajesh from MPUP School, Mentada Vizianagaram.

Ever since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, desirable learning outcomes have witnessed a considerable dip despite students getting promoted to the next standard. It is where the digital platform comes into picture to make digital learning effective.

By designing customised curriculum for the purpose, teachers impart lessons through collaborative teaching which aids in understanding the concepts much better.

Also, worksheets, activities and crafts form a part of the learning process. Plus, by connecting with different teachers, students get a new exposure. Next, the team intends to start a fun festival from August 9 wherein crafts, clay making and music will be added to the curriculum wherein both students and parents will take part.