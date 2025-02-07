Visakhapatnam: Making workers in informal sector access social security

Visakhapatnam: Working in line with the target set by the Ministry of Labour and Employment to facilitate social security to workers in the informal sector, district officials focus on enrolling 11.55 lakh unorganised workers in the e-Shram portal in Visakhapatnam.

The Ministry launched the e-Shram portal four years back to make it as a one stop solution that brings diverse welfare schemes on to single platform and make them avail the same.

Sharing statistics, Deputy Commissioner of Labour Sunitha mentioned that so far, 5.88 lakh unorganised workers have been registered in the portal so far. “The rest will be registered within a short span of time,” she informed.

After launching a poster that aimed at building awareness about the portal, District Collector MN Harendhira Prasad said that the district administration would not tolerate exploitation of unorganised workers and strict action would be taken against it.

Agricultural labourers, construction workers, those working in service sectors, Hamalis, etc form a part of the informal sector. Apart from visiting ward secretariats, e-Seva centres and common service centres and post offices to register on the portal, it can also be done through smart phones.

In order to enhance the accessibility of the e-Shram portal, a multilingual functionality on the portal was launched by the Ministry of Labour and Employment last month. In 2021, the Ministry of Labour and Employment launched e-Shram portal for creation of a comprehensive National Database of Unorganised Workers.

By providing a universal account number (UAN) on a self-declaration basis, the portal registers the unorganised workers. In 2024, the portal recorded over 1.23 crore registration of unorganised workers, while it’s over 30.58 crore as on January 28 this year. Through a host of key features, the e-Shram facilitates welfare cover to the unorganised workers.

A dozen schemes of various Central Ministries have been mapped with the e-Shram. As it is integrated with Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan, a pension scheme is facilitated to unorganised workers between 18 and 40 years.

Also, the portal is integrated with a host of schemes such as PMSBY, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, Prime Minister Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM-SVANidhi), PM Awas Yojana- Urban, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA).