Visakhapatnam: Maoist Mallesh arrested

Visakhapatnam: Commander of Armed Militia Korra Mallesh alias Kusunu (28) was taken into custody. He has been with the militia since 2012.

He was involved in planting landmines at Kondrum and other Agency areas with an intention to eliminate the police.

He participated in brutal murder of Korra Ranga Rao at Chitraiputtu, Pedabayalu mandal.

This apart, Mallesh also extended support to the Maoists in dealing with ganja trade. Visakha Rural district Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao said that Mallesh was arrested on Monday at G Madugula mandal police station.