Visakhapatnam: Maoists' bid to attack police foiled

Visakhapatnam: The alleged plot of CPI (Maoists) to attack the police by planting landmines at Chintapalli was foiled by the police on Monday night.

The explosives were planted by Korukonda Militia committee members in the route from Rallagadda to Korukonda in Balapam panchayat of Chintapalli mandal.

Based on reliable information, the police team was deployed to foil the bid. In the process, one person Koda Krishna Rao from Labadampalli village was nabbed, while the rest fled from the incident scene.

The police said that he's one of the most wanted militia member in Korukonda area and a crucial member of the Maoist party's Korukonda militia committee.

Speaking on the issue, ASP Chintapalli Vidhyasagar Naidu said the CPI (Maoist) party ACM's Korra Nageswar Rao, Sudheer and other militia committee members have been threatening the contractors, employees and extorting funds from them.

He advised the Maoists to surrender voluntarily, lead a peaceful life and added that stringent action will be taken against them if they fail to do so.