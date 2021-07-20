Visakhapatnam: Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari pats athletes taking part in Tokyo Olympics

Visakhapatnam: Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Mayor Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari congratulated the athletes participating in the Tokyo Olympics.

Inaugurating the signature collection campaign organised at Thotagaruvu Zilla Parishad High School here on Monday, the Mayor said she was very happy that the athletes from Visakhapatnam were participating in Tokyo Olympics.

The Mayor also appreciated the High School teachers who initiated a signature collection campaign to encourage the players participating in the Olympics.

On the occasion, the Mayor felicitated Anmish Varma Bhupathiraju, a city youngster who climbed Mount Everest.

GVMC 10th ward corporator M Rama Laksmi, Deputy District Education Officer G Prem Kumar, Zilla Parishad High School headmaster GKD Bhavani and teachers participated in the programme.