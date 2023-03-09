Visakhapatnam: MEO suspended for violating model code of conduct

Visakhapatnam: District Collector and district election officer A Mallikarjuna suspended mandal education officer (MEO) S S Padmavathi for violating the model code of conduct during the MLC elections.

The MEO organised a meeting with headmasters and staff of all schools in Anandapuram mandal of Visakhapatnam district on February 28. While addressing the gathering, Bheemunipatnam MLA M Srinivasa Rao appealed to teachers to vote in favour of YSRCP candidate Seethamraju Sudhakar.

Opposition parties lodged a complaints against the MEO to the district collector and election commissioner.

Earlier, on February 19, Oppositions, including the TDP, BJP, Left parties had lodged complaints against the vice-chancellor of Andhra University for violating the model code of conduct.