Visakhapatnam: MESCON-2023 organised by Andhra University

Visakhapatnam: Develop leadership skills during academic years and make a commitment to lifelong learning, said CEO of Pulsus Group Srinubabu Gedela.

Participating as chief guest at the valedictory of Mechanical Engineering Students Conference – 2023 (MESCON) organised by the Department of Mechanical Engineering, Andhra University College of Engineering, he said traditional career paths were becoming increasingly competitive and underlined the importance of upgrading skills in the software industry.

An alumnus of the Andhra University College of Engineering, he elaborated about corporate leadership, skill upgrading and upcoming career opportunities.

Terming the software industry as highly competitive, Srinubabu said with new software tools and technologies constantly emerging, it is important to remain competitive and stay up to date in latest developments and skills. "If you fail to upgrade your skills, you run the risk of becoming obsolete and irrelevant within a few years," he opined.

The need to look for entrepreneurial opportunities and benefits of entrepreneurship were explained.

The event included a range of activities, cultural performances, academic presentations, and award presentation ceremony to recognise outstanding contributions of students and faculty.