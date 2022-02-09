  • Menu
Visakhapatnam: Mild tension prevailed at peetham

Highlights

Visakhapatnam: Mild tension prevailed as Fisheries Minister S Appalaraju was stopped while entering Visakha Sri Sarada Peetham at Chinnamushidiwada in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The incident happened a while before Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy arriving at the venue to participate in the peetham's anniversary 'mahotsavam'.

When the Fisheries Minister was trying to enter the premises along with a team of YSRCP leaders and activists, the police, however, allowed the minister but stopped those who accompanied him mentioning that they were not allowed inside the premises.

Appalaraju was seen reasoning with the cops that he came to the venue as the Chief Minister's about to arrive. Meanwhile, heated arguments were exchanged between the minister's followers and the police.

Since the police acted tough against the minister's followers from entering the peetham, Appalaraju left the peetham.

