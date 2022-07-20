Visakhapatnam: MP, RINL union leaders meet Union Minister

Visakhapatnam: Union leaders of Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL) met Minister for Steel Jyotiraditya Madhavrao Scindia and submitted a representation to resolve various issues, including implementation of wage revision on Wednesday.

Regarding implementation of wage revision, the trade union leaders mentioned that it is due since 2017 in RINL. An MoU was signed between management and unions of SAIL and RINL in the NJCS meeting held in October 2021 for wage revision and the scales.

The trade union leaders brought to the notice of the Union Minister that wage revision was implemented in SAIL and arrears were also paid but the same was not implemented in RINL- Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) till now.

The RINL board has accorded approval for implementation of wage revision in RINL in the board meeting held in February 2022. Further, it is understood that a proposal was sent for the approval of the Ministry of Steel, but the Additional Secretary of Steel is yet to clear the same, they stated.

Speaking on the occasion, recognised union of RINL leader D Adinarayana said the workers were facing hardship in meeting the monthly grocery expenditure and other minimum financial needs in the present market condition.

INTUC leader Mantri Rajasekhar said in order to motivate the employees towards improved productivity, there was a need to implement the wage revision in RINL.

Visakhapatnam Member of Parliament MVV Satyanarayana, union leaders KSNJ Ramakrishna, and G Ganapati Reddy were present.