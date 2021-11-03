Visakhapatnam: MRPS demands Centre to pass SC categorisation law

Visakhapatnam: Madiga Reservation Porata Samiti (MRPS) founder president Manda Krishna Madiga demanded the BJP government to pass the SC categorisation bill without any further delay.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said, "We want Prime Minister Narendra Modi to legalise the SC categorisation and reservation."

Krishna Madiga said it was up to the Centre to resolve the long-pending issue at least now.

He stated that the BJP leaders, including LK Advani and late Sushma Swaraj also extended their support for the SC categorisation.

The MRPS founder president recalled that the BJP leaders said they would support the bill if it was passed during the UPA regime, adding that the BJP now has full strength and therefore steps should be taken to get the bill passed.

He mentioned that the Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi has also said that he will support the SC categorisation bill.

Krishna Madiga announced that the national assembly meeting will be conducted on November 24 in Delhi. He said the MRPS was inviting all those supporting the bill.

Speaking about the privatisation of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), he said it was painful and demanded that the privatisation decision should be withdrawn. He said he would extend his complete support to the Ukku stir.