Visakhapatnam: MVVS Murthi remembered on his 83rd birth anniversary

Visakhapatnam: Rich tributes were paid to GITAM founder-president MVVS Murthi on the occasion of his 83rd birth anniversary here on Saturday.

GITAM Vice-President M Gangadhara Rao said that Murthi was a multifaceted personality imbibing the qualities of an industrialist, educationist, politician and philanthropist. In order to realise his dream of providing quality technical and higher education, Murthi started Gandhi Institute of Technology and Management in 1980.

Further, he mentioned that over 4,000 people were treated in GITAM hospital during the present Covid-19 pandemic, particularly most of them were white card holders. GITAM Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor K Sivaramakrishna said that Murthi made remarkable contribution to the field of higher education in the country.

The institution's secretary BV Mohana Rao, governing body member Hamza K Mehdi, Pro Vice-Chancellors CV Rao (Medical Education) and Jayasankar Variyar (Academic), Principals S Ganapathi, Sarath Chandra Babu, among others, participated in the programme.

The institution's president M Sribharath participated in MVVS Murthi's 83rd birth anniversary celebrations at Hyderabad campus.