Visakhapatnam: Natural Living Expo-21 draws huge response

Visakhapatnam: Packets of farm fresh veggies, trays of microgreens, bowls of wholesome smoothies, bags of naturally grown groceries, pots of plants that generate generous oxygen and many more, the platform offered plenty of options to explore natural alternatives.

At the Natural Living Expo-21, entrepreneurs and the well-educated farmers put up healthy options which are gaining ground amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Spreading over 30 stalls, the entrepreneurs in Visakhapatnam found the avenue an opportunity to exhibit their produce and emphasise the importance of healthy living. Organised by the women's wing of Vizagapatnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), the fair at hotel Palm Beach witnessed good turnout on Sunday.

Commissioner of GVMC G Srijana and president of Navy Wives Welfare Association (NWWA) Devina Jain inaugurated the exhibition. Appreciating the women entrepreneurs at the expo, the Municipal Commissioner said that she would be part of such healthy endeavours in future. Sharing the objective of the event, VCCI's women's wing president Hema Yadavalli said, "The objective is to provide a stage for the vendors as well as the locals. Not many know that such healthy alternatives are available in their own city. Based on the response, we would be hosting a bigger fair next."