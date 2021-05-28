Visakhapatnam: Naval Dockyard conducts skill development training

Visakhapatnam: Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam, commenced a skill development training programme on the maintenance of PSA oxygen plants here on Thursday.

Based on the discussions held between the Indian Navy and Niti Aayog, the skill development training was initiated for the master trainers on the maintenance of Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants as a large number of these PSA plants were being inducted across the country to meet the increased requirement of oxygen during the prevailing pandemic situation.

The four-day-long training programme is being conducted by a team of experts from Naval Dockyard, Visakhapatnam through video conference. It includes theoretical sessions and practical demonstrations as well.

The training on Thursday was attended by 82 master trainers from various institutes spread in 30 cities across the country.

Professors from IIT, Kanpur and officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare along with the Ministry of Skill Development also participated in the training.