Visakhapatnam: Naval Dockyard develops 'Oxygen on Wheels'

Visakhapatnam: In an effort to meet the growing requirement of medical oxygen, Naval Dockyard Visakhapatnam under the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) launched mobile oxygen generation plants, also known as 'Oxygen on Wheels'.

Designed and developed by the Naval Dockyard, it was inaugurated by Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief ENC Vice-Admiral AB Singh on Thursday.

The Naval Dockyard technical team conceived and developed two oxygen generation plants, each with a capacity of 100 litres per minute. They are designed to provide a direct feed through any pipeline system of the hospital.

The oxygen plants, mounted on trailers, can easily be transported to remote hospitals and connected to the fixed oxygen piping system - to serve as the main feed for up to 16 beds.

The oxygen system can also serve as a backup to prevent incidents of low oxygen pressure in the hospitals.

The system came into force to extend support to the State government in the hour of crisis. The plants will be useful especially in smaller hospitals and rural areas that do not have required infrastructure.