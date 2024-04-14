Visakhapatnam: NDA stands for ‘Nara Disaster Alliance’ in AP says MLC Kalyani

Visakhapatnam : The acronym ‘NDA’ stands for ‘Nara Disaster Alliance’ in Andhra Pradesh, defined by YSRCP women’s wing state president and MLC Varudhu Kalyani. Speaking to media in Visakhapatnam on Saturday, she said that the stature of the NDA in the state is very weak.

The MLC alleged that TDP chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu made several promises between 2014 and 2019 and did not implement even 10 per cent of them.



Naidu formed an alliance once again with the same parties to deceive the people of AP, she criticised. Further, the MLC said that YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is not the only star campaigner of the YSR Congress Party. Almost 86 per cent of the families in the state are star campaigners of the party.

Kalyani lamented that in the past, the TDP, BJP and JSP alliance had cheated women, farmers, unemployed people and all sections, including the youth.



She pointed out that the voters in the state rejected the TDP because it cheated everyone by not fulfilling 650 promises of the joint manifesto.



Referring to Naidu’s comments that he is ‘fire,’ Pawan Kalyan is ‘wind’ and the wind adds power to fire, Kalyan commented , “If both of Naidu and Pawan are fire and wind, then YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is a storm and both the fire and wind will get wiped out in the cyclone.”



The people of the state will not believe in the tripartite alliance candidates as the NDA has no credibility, the MLC said. After the elections, the women’s wing state president said that the TDP, JSP and BJP offices will be locked and left the state.

Responding to Pawan Kalyan’s recent tweet that focused on an article published in ‘The Hans India’ titled Modi’s Guarantee, the MLC said that if Modi is the guarantee of sending corrupt people to jail, Naidu’s name should be in the list.