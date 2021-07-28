Top
Visakhapatnam: New Collector takes charge

Collector A Mallikarjuna
Steps will be taken to ensure welfare schemes reach all the beneficiaries, District Collector A Mallikarjuna said

Taking charge as the new District Collector of Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, he mentioned that resolving people's issues will accord top priority.

Further, Mallikarjuna mentioned that it would take a while to gain grip over the district. ''The department officials will work as a team and consider concrete measures for an effective administration of the district,'' the District Collector informed the media.

Earlier, he visited Simhachalam temple and offered prayers to Lord Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy.

