Visakhapatnam: New interventions to instill road discipline

Visakhapatnam: Signal jumping, avoiding safety gears and violating traffic rules may be a norm for some.



But the intricacies involved in such violations often prove to be costly. To make the younger generation aware of the complexities associated with non-compliance of traffic rules and help them become change agents, the city traffic police has come up with 'Surakshith Prayanam' (safe journey) and 'Neti Yuvathe Repati Pourulu' (today's children are tomorrow's citizens).

With these interventions in place, the city traffic police aim to educate school students on traffic discipline and bring in behavioural change among them. "Initially, the programme will be rolled out in 100 educational institutions. Later, it will be spread across all the schools in the city. Students play a role in educating the future generations and hence the focus is more on them," explains Ch Adinarayana, ADCP Traffic. As a part of the educational drive, topics such as road safety, social responsibility, healthy diet and moral values will be covered by the Mahila police, who have been given a special training for the endeavour.

Going forward, the traffic classes will be imparted to students in 600 government and private schools across the city. From elementary level to high school students, the classes will be conducted by the Mahila police with the support of the traffic police.

To avoid mishaps, awareness on the procedure to be followed while boarding and alighting the buses and other protocols will be taught to the youth.

Keeping the growing road accidents in view, cops intend to bring down the mishaps through multiple interventions.