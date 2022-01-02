Visakhapatnam: New Year brings cheer to visually impaired girls

Visakhapatnam: This New Year, students of Government Residential School for Visually Challenged Girls have more reasons than one to brim with excitement.

One, they get a new playground that has 75-mt walking and running tracks spread over 3,000 square yards. Two, an open auditorium stretching up to 200 square yards has been facilitated to enable the students to achieve their non-academic goals.

In addition, a 2.32-KW solar power system was installed to supply uninterrupted power to the dormitory and dining space of the institution.

The facilities developed at a cost of Rs15 lakh were contributed by Divi's Laboratories as a part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

A vacant area on the campus was cleared to give way to the playground and Divi Chandravadana Kalavedika mini open auditorium.

Currently, 54 students are studying in the school from Classes I to X. "Most of them are talented in some way or the other. The new amenities would enable them to hone their skills in multiple arenas," says MoosaniMaheswara Reddy, school principal.

Some of the students with partial vision can practice running, walking and standing long jump at the playground, while the rest of the girls are going to get trained in sports at the campus.

Expressing her joy over the new development, a visually-challenged Class X student of the school,PylaNeeraja, says, "Most of our friends like to practice dance and music after school hours. We can do that now at a dedicated space provided at the premises. The new facilities not only help us focus on co-curricular activities but also nurture creativity."