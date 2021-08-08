Visakhapatnam: Nirmala Sitharaman visits Covid vaccination centre, says will speed up the process

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Visakhapatnam on Sunday as part of her two-day tour. Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and State Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy visited the covid vaccination center in Chinna Waltair. Speaking on the occasion, Nirmala Sitharaman said that more than 50 crore people across the country have been vaccinated and asserted that the vaccination process will speed up in the coming days. Two other vaccines were approved, she said.



The Union finance minister on Saturday reached Ponduru in Srikakulam district and celebrated National handloom day at Andhra Fine Khadi Karmika Sangham (AFKKS) premises by garlanding the statue of Mahatma Gandhi. Later she handed over Rs 18 lakh worth cheque and approval certificate for construction of khadi Bhavan at Ponduru to AFKKS representatives.



Nirmala Sitaraman also inaugurated the work shed for AFKKS and inspected and verified the process of making thread from raw cotton and weaving cloth through the thread with traditional looms. She interacted with weavers and assured to address their woes.



