Visakhapatnam: Non-interlocking work in Raipur division affects some train services

Visakhapatnam: In view of non-interlocking works at Raipur station and yard remodelling, some of the train services are affected.

Visakhapatnam-Durg express train (18530) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 8 and Durg-Visakhapatnam express train (18529) leaving Durg on May 9 will be cancelled.

Short termination

Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special (08528) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 4 and 9 will be short terminated at Mahasamund. Hence there will be no service of this train between Mahasamund and Raipur on the above dates.

In return, Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger special (08527) will start from Mahasamund on May 5 and 10 instead of Raipur.

Diversion of trains



Ahmedabad-Puri express (12844) leaving Ahmedabad on May 8 will be diverted to run via Sarona, Urkura and Bilaspur, Jharsuguda skipping stoppage at Raipur.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam express (22848) leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on May 8 will be diverted to run via Sarona, Urkura and Bilaspur,Jharsuguda skipping stoppage at Raipur.

Korba-Visakhapatnam express (18517) leaving Korba on May 9 will be diverted to run via Jharsuguda, Sambalpur andTitlagarh. This train is cancelled between Champa and Titlagarh.

Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata express (12807) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 9 will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Balharshah, Nagpur and this train cancelled between Vizianagaram and Nagpur.

Similarly, Bilaspur-Tirupati Korba-Visakhapatnam express (17481) leaving Bilaspur on May 9 will be diverted to run via Jharsuguda, Sambalpur,Titlagarh and this train is cancelled between Bilaspur and Titlagarh.

Travellers are requested to make note of the changes and plan accordingly.