  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > Cities > Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Non-interlocking work in Raipur division affects some train services

Non-interlocking work in Raipur division affects some train services
x

Non-interlocking work in Raipur division affects some train services

Highlights

In view of non-interlocking works at Raipur station and yard remodelling, some of the train services are affected.

Visakhapatnam: In view of non-interlocking works at Raipur station and yard remodelling, some of the train services are affected.

Visakhapatnam-Durg express train (18530) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 8 and Durg-Visakhapatnam express train (18529) leaving Durg on May 9 will be cancelled.

Short termination

Visakhapatnam-Raipur passenger special (08528) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 4 and 9 will be short terminated at Mahasamund. Hence there will be no service of this train between Mahasamund and Raipur on the above dates.

In return, Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger special (08527) will start from Mahasamund on May 5 and 10 instead of Raipur.

Diversion of trains

Ahmedabad-Puri express (12844) leaving Ahmedabad on May 8 will be diverted to run via Sarona, Urkura and Bilaspur, Jharsuguda skipping stoppage at Raipur.

Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Visakhapatnam express (22848) leaving Lokmanya Tilak Terminus on May 8 will be diverted to run via Sarona, Urkura and Bilaspur,Jharsuguda skipping stoppage at Raipur.

Korba-Visakhapatnam express (18517) leaving Korba on May 9 will be diverted to run via Jharsuguda, Sambalpur andTitlagarh. This train is cancelled between Champa and Titlagarh.

Visakhapatnam-Nizamuddin Samata express (12807) leaving Visakhapatnam on May 9 will be diverted to run via Vijayawada, Balharshah, Nagpur and this train cancelled between Vizianagaram and Nagpur.

Similarly, Bilaspur-Tirupati Korba-Visakhapatnam express (17481) leaving Bilaspur on May 9 will be diverted to run via Jharsuguda, Sambalpur,Titlagarh and this train is cancelled between Bilaspur and Titlagarh.

Travellers are requested to make note of the changes and plan accordingly.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X