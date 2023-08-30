Visakhapatnam: One dead, 4 hurt as car crashes into lorry

Visakhapatnam: One person died on the spot and four others sustained injuries in a road accident that took place on Monday midnight at Pendurthi in Visakhapatnam.

R Pavan Kumar (27), G Suresh (18), U Raj Kumar (28), D Surya Bhagavan (27) and V Sai Krishna (28) left Yanam for Visakhapatnam in a car on Monday afternoon.

They planned to visit Araku to participate in a programme and travelled via the six-lane road from Anakapalli to Anandapuram.

Meanwhile, the car which was over speeding hit a lorry travelling slowly on the same road.

Following which, the entire front part of the car got crushed. D Surya Bhagwan, who was driving the car, died on the spot.

The other four suffered severe injuries and became unconscious due to excess bleeding.

Traffic CI Ashok Kumar along with his team rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to King George Hospital.

The police also found liquor bottles and empty beer bottles in the car.

According to the preliminary information, the accident happened due to drunken driving. A case has been registered and police are investigating it.