Visakhapatnam: Over 700 Indian Army personnel participate in ‘Tiger Triumph 2024’

Visakhapatnam : A battalion group comprising more than 700 personnel of the Indian Army participates in ‘Tiger Triumph-2024.’ The Indian Army contingent comprising a battalion group is taking part in the second edition of tri services of India-US amphibious exercise along with Indian Navy and Indian Air Force.

The 14-day exercise is being conducted in two phases, including the harbour phase at Visakhapatnam followed by the sea phase at Kakinada. The primary focus of the exercise is to enhance interoperability, strengthen bilateral relations and refine capabilities in Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR) and sub-conventional operations.

The exercise witnessed amphibious capabilities of the Indian Army in conventional and sub-conventional scenarios. The Indian Army is represented by an integrated battalion group in the exercise, with the strength of 700 army personnel, showcasing newly procured/inducted weapons and state-of-the-art technological infusions.

The Indian Army contingent is represented by components from infantry, mechanized infantry, para SF, artillery, engineers and other supporting arms apart from assorted systems of multiple drones, anti-drone equipment, ICVs.

The harbour phase included communication checks to ensure seamless coordination between the participating forces. Personnel from both countries exchanged visits to each other’s ships, fostering mutual understanding and collaboration. The interactions between the forces not only strengthened interpersonal bonds but also facilitated exchange of best practices and operational techniques.

The sea phase involves strategic move to a simulated island country, setting the stage for a series of complex operations, demonstrating the precision and coordination required for amphibious operations. This includes troops to swiftly disembark and establish a secure perimeter, showcasing their professionalism and readiness for challenging environments.

Establishing an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp will be a key focus of the exercise, reflecting the commitment of both forces to humanitarian assistance. The camp setup involves logistical challenges and coordination efforts, highlighting the importance of efficient planning and execution in disaster relief operations.

Sub-conventional operations and joint drills will be conducted to enhance the operational capabilities of both the forces in combating asymmetric threats.

Convoy operations, IED drills, cordon and search operations, and counter-ambush drills, demonstrating the readiness of the forces to tackle diverse challenges form a part of the exercises.